Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WMT, TWLO, NGVC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 121,233 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 15,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 30,508 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 109.4% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,000 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc (Symbol: NGVC) saw options trading volume of 1,441 contracts, representing approximately 144,100 underlying shares or approximately 94.3% of NGVC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 152,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,500 underlying shares of NGVC. Below is a chart showing NGVC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

