Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WMT, LOW, ZBRA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 87,060 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 17,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 32,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.4% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,100 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) options are showing a volume of 2,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 221,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of ZBRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 340,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,300 underlying shares of ZBRA. Below is a chart showing ZBRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, LOW options, or ZBRA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

