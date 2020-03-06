Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WMT, LH, MA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 34,983 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 3,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,500 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) options are showing a volume of 3,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 386,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 916,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,800 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 25,155 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,400 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, LH options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

