Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WIRE, SRPT, CLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE), where a total volume of 2,925 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 292,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.8% of WIRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,700 underlying shares of WIRE. Below is a chart showing WIRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 7,894 contracts, representing approximately 789,400 underlying shares or approximately 93% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 849,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,000 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR) saw options trading volume of 10,982 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 89.1% of CLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 8,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,500 underlying shares of CLR. Below is a chart showing CLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

