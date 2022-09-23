Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WGO, FRPT, MARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), where a total volume of 2,719 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 271,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.5% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 527,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) saw options trading volume of 6,536 contracts, representing approximately 653,600 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,100 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 77,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 6,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,900 underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WGO options, FRPT options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.