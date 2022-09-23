Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WGO, FRPT, MARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), where a total volume of 2,719 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 271,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.5% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 527,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) saw options trading volume of 6,536 contracts, representing approximately 653,600 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,100 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 77,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 6,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,900 underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WGO options, FRPT options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

