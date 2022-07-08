Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WE, BAC, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in WeWork Inc (Symbol: WE), where a total volume of 31,289 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of WE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of WE. Below is a chart showing WE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 215,143 contracts, representing approximately 21.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 20,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 15,102 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring July 08, 2022, with 787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WE options, BAC options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.