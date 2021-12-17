Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WAT, AVGO, HIG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT), where a total volume of 2,282 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 228,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of WAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,400 underlying shares of WAT. Below is a chart showing WAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 13,910 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG) saw options trading volume of 9,614 contracts, representing approximately 961,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of HIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,800 underlying shares of HIG. Below is a chart showing HIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

