Markets
WAT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WAT, AVGO, HIG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT), where a total volume of 2,282 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 228,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of WAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,400 underlying shares of WAT. Below is a chart showing WAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 13,910 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG) saw options trading volume of 9,614 contracts, representing approximately 961,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of HIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,800 underlying shares of HIG. Below is a chart showing HIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WAT options, AVGO options, or HIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WAT AVGO HIG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular