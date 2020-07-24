Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VZ, AAON, WHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), where a total volume of 80,213 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.5% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 7,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 763,700 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON) options are showing a volume of 1,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 113,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of AAON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of AAON. Below is a chart showing AAON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 4,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 417,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 807,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,300 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

