Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VUZI, HD, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vuzix Corp (Symbol: VUZI), where a total of 9,195 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 919,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.1% of VUZI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,100 underlying shares of VUZI. Below is a chart showing VUZI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 19,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 1,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 17,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 1,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

VUZI HD CRWD

