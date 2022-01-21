Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VST, FLGT, SAVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total of 51,701 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.6% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 22,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT) options are showing a volume of 5,721 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 572,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113% of FLGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 506,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,100 underlying shares of FLGT. Below is a chart showing FLGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 27,138 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 111.5% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,200 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

