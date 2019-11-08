Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VSAT, SSP, CCOI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ViaSat Inc (Symbol: VSAT), where a total volume of 1,129 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 112,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 207,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,700 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Scripps Company (Symbol: SSP) saw options trading volume of 1,213 contracts, representing approximately 121,300 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of SSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of SSP. Below is a chart showing SSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) saw options trading volume of 1,080 contracts, representing approximately 108,000 underlying shares or approximately 53% of CCOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CCOI. Below is a chart showing CCOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VSAT options, SSP options, or CCOI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.