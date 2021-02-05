Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VSAT, LRCX, NVAX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT), where a total of 5,261 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 526,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,500 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 8,201 contracts, representing approximately 820,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 30,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 2,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,800 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VSAT options, LRCX options, or NVAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

