Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VRTX, SPLK, LGND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX), where a total of 8,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 813,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,200 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 10,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 1,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,300 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND) options are showing a volume of 1,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 155,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of LGND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of LGND. Below is a chart showing LGND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

