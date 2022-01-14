Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VRTX, RIVN, NTNX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX), where a total of 6,953 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 695,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 67,474 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 14, 2022, with 11,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 7,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 745,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VRTX options, RIVN options, or NTNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.