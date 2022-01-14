Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VRTX, RIVN, NTNX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX), where a total of 6,953 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 695,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 67,474 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 14, 2022, with 11,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 7,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 745,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VRTX options, RIVN options, or NTNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

