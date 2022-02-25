Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VRM, LUNG, TGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vroom Inc (Symbol: VRM), where a total of 35,398 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.4% of VRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VRM. Below is a chart showing VRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Pulmonx Corp (Symbol: LUNG) saw options trading volume of 3,061 contracts, representing approximately 306,100 underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of LUNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 453,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,600 underlying shares of LUNG. Below is a chart showing LUNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 26,418 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
