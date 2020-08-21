Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VMW, PRU, USM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW), where a total volume of 4,230 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 423,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 984,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) saw options trading volume of 10,212 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,700 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And United States Cellular Corp (Symbol: USM) options are showing a volume of 652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 65,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of USM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 154,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of USM. Below is a chart showing USM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

