Markets
VMW

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VMW, PRU, USM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW), where a total volume of 4,230 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 423,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 984,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) saw options trading volume of 10,212 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,700 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And United States Cellular Corp (Symbol: USM) options are showing a volume of 652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 65,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of USM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 154,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of USM. Below is a chart showing USM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VMW options, PRU options, or USM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VMW PRU USM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular