Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VLO, DXCM, SSD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total of 18,738 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,300 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 3,986 contracts, representing approximately 398,600 underlying shares or approximately 44% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 906,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,600 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Symbol: SSD) options are showing a volume of 1,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 105,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of SSD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 241,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,500 underlying shares of SSD. Below is a chart showing SSD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VLO options, DXCM options, or SSD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
