Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VIAB, SIVB, AMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Viacom Inc (Symbol: VIAB), where a total of 28,497 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of VIAB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 15,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of VIAB. Below is a chart showing VIAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) saw options trading volume of 2,517 contracts, representing approximately 251,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,000 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) saw options trading volume of 5,894 contracts, representing approximately 589,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring October 25, 2019, with 697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,700 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

