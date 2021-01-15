Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VHC, LMND, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in VirnetX Holding Corp (Symbol: VHC), where a total of 27,971 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 451.6% of VHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 619,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 9,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 991,000 underlying shares of VHC. Below is a chart showing VHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 97,531 contracts, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares or approximately 187% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 7,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 773,700 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 16,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 155.9% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,200 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

