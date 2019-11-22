Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VEEV, SFIX, BKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total volume of 4,291 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 429,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) saw options trading volume of 6,262 contracts, representing approximately 626,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE) options are showing a volume of 1,853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 185,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of BKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 447,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,600 underlying shares of BKE. Below is a chart showing BKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

