Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: V, UNH, SBUX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 43,806 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.9% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 4,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,200 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 21,865 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 57,913 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,800 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for V options, UNH options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.