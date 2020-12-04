Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UTHR, CRTX, TOL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR), where a total volume of 2,322 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 232,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.4% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,400 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Cortexyme Inc (Symbol: CRTX) options are showing a volume of 895 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 89,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of CRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 133,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,500 underlying shares of CRTX. Below is a chart showing CRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) options are showing a volume of 9,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 966,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 1,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,300 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

