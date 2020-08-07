Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: URI, SNBR, C

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 5,068 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 506,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 904,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 1,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Sleep Number Corp (Symbol: SNBR) options are showing a volume of 3,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 323,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of SNBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 590,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,300 underlying shares of SNBR. Below is a chart showing SNBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 109,850 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 9,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 993,200 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

