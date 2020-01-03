Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: URI, SBGI, COUP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 8,805 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 880,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.3% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 860,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 2,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,200 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI) options are showing a volume of 11,183 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.4% of SBGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 8,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 843,400 underlying shares of SBGI. Below is a chart showing SBGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) options are showing a volume of 10,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.3% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,500 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for URI options, SBGI options, or COUP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

