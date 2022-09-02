Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPST, V, ASO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 50,634 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 3,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,400 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 24,722 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 3,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,100 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 6,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 649,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,100 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

