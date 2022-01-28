Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPS, TSP, MKTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 17,071 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,900 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

TuSimple Holdings Inc (Symbol: TSP) saw options trading volume of 18,372 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 66.7% of TSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 6,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 644,800 underlying shares of TSP. Below is a chart showing TSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) saw options trading volume of 1,696 contracts, representing approximately 169,600 underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of MKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,800 underlying shares of MKTX. Below is a chart showing MKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, TSP options, or MKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.