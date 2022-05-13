Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPS, MMM, NFLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 26,329 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 5,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 20,386 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 163,646 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 7,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 763,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPS options, MMM options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.