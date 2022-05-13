Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPS, MMM, NFLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 26,329 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 5,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 20,386 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 163,646 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 7,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 763,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, MMM options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

