Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UNP, SAGE, VEC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total of 12,573 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,800 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) saw options trading volume of 9,301 contracts, representing approximately 930,100 underlying shares or approximately 50% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,600 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vectrus Inc (Symbol: VEC) saw options trading volume of 410 contracts, representing approximately 41,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of VEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of VEC. Below is a chart showing VEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNP options, SAGE options, or VEC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

