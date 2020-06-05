Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UNP, QCOM, CCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total volume of 18,057 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 4,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,800 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 53,625 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,400 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 261,663 contracts, representing approximately 26.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 18,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNP options, QCOM options, or CCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

