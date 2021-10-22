Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UNP, CRM, PFE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total volume of 12,901 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.8% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 21,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $292.50 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 2,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $292.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 87,154 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 12,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNP options, CRM options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

