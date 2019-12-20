Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UNH, SGH, UTHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 19,162 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

SMART Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: SGH) options are showing a volume of 1,469 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 146,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of SGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of SGH. Below is a chart showing SGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) saw options trading volume of 2,173 contracts, representing approximately 217,300 underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 385,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,700 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

