Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UNH, LOB, NSC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 32,584 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.8% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 2,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,900 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB) options are showing a volume of 1,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 116,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99% of LOB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 117,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LOB. Below is a chart showing LOB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 13,372 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 98.4% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, LOB options, or NSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.