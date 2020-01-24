Markets
UNH

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UNH, LOB, NSC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 32,584 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.8% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 2,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,900 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB) options are showing a volume of 1,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 116,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99% of LOB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 117,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LOB. Below is a chart showing LOB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 13,372 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 98.4% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, LOB options, or NSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNH LOB NSC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular