Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UNFI, UAL, BRG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI), where a total of 2,252 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 225,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 417,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,700 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 64,277 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 6,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 658,500 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (Symbol: BRG) saw options trading volume of 2,324 contracts, representing approximately 232,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of BRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,600 underlying shares of BRG. Below is a chart showing BRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNFI options, UAL options, or BRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

