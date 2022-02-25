Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UNFI, INTU, DV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI), where a total of 2,139 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 469,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,500 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 7,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 794,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,600 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (Symbol: DV) saw options trading volume of 3,111 contracts, representing approximately 311,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of DV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,000 underlying shares of DV. Below is a chart showing DV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNFI options, INTU options, or DV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

