Markets
UNFI

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UNFI, INTU, DV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI), where a total of 2,139 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 469,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,500 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 7,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 794,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,600 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (Symbol: DV) saw options trading volume of 3,111 contracts, representing approximately 311,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of DV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,000 underlying shares of DV. Below is a chart showing DV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UNFI options, INTU options, or DV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNFI INTU DV

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular