Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ULTA, TXRH, IDXX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 4,335 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 433,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 814,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) options are showing a volume of 5,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,000 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) options are showing a volume of 3,443 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 344,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of IDXX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 662,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,100 underlying shares of IDXX. Below is a chart showing IDXX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

