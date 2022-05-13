Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ULTA, TWTR, CF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 5,745 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 574,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.2% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 588,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 58.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 73.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 31,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) options are showing a volume of 20,747 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,700 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, TWTR options, or CF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

