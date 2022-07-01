Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ULTA, MSFT, MHK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 5,229 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 522,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 835,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,400 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 143,674 contracts, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 10,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) options are showing a volume of 2,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 252,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 555,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

ULTA MSFT MHK

