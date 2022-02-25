Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ULTA, GS, GDOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 6,081 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 608,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 655,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 25,229 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 87.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Green Dot Corp (Symbol: GDOT) saw options trading volume of 4,594 contracts, representing approximately 459,400 underlying shares or approximately 84% of GDOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 547,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,500 underlying shares of GDOT. Below is a chart showing GDOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

