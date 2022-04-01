Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ULTA, AZO, OTTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 5,681 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 568,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 788,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,304 contracts, representing approximately 130,400 underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 194,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2250 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,600 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR) options are showing a volume of 787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 78,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of OTTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 126,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,000 underlying shares of OTTR. Below is a chart showing OTTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

