Markets
UI

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UI, WD, RDFN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI), where a total volume of 428 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 42,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,100 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD) saw options trading volume of 1,087 contracts, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of WD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 167,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of WD. Below is a chart showing WD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) saw options trading volume of 8,929 contracts, representing approximately 892,900 underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,300 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UI options, WD options, or RDFN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UI WD RDFN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular