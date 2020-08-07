Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UI, WD, RDFN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI), where a total volume of 428 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 42,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,100 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD) saw options trading volume of 1,087 contracts, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of WD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 167,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of WD. Below is a chart showing WD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) saw options trading volume of 8,929 contracts, representing approximately 892,900 underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,300 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

