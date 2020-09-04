Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UI, WBT, NVAX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI), where a total volume of 337 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 33,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.9% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 82,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,100 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Welbilt Inc (Symbol: WBT) saw options trading volume of 4,534 contracts, representing approximately 453,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of WBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of WBT. Below is a chart showing WBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 32,838 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 1,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,100 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UI options, WBT options, or NVAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

