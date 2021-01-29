Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UFS, HA, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Domtar Corp (Symbol: UFS), where a total of 3,368 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 336,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of UFS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 554,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of UFS. Below is a chart showing UFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA) options are showing a volume of 6,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 618,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of HA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,600 underlying shares of HA. Below is a chart showing HA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 19,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

