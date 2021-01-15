Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UFPI, UPS, CVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI), where a total volume of 2,435 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 243,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70% of UFPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,800 underlying shares of UFPI. Below is a chart showing UFPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 25,985 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 68.4% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 46,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,800 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

