Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UBER, WW, CNX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 131,825 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.9% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 9,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 932,600 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

WW International Inc (Symbol: WW) saw options trading volume of 12,754 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 62% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,900 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And CNX Resources Corp (Symbol: CNX) options are showing a volume of 25,627 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of CNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,500 underlying shares of CNX. Below is a chart showing CNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

