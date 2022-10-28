Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UBER, TNDM, KTB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 108,901 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 04, 2022, with 6,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 668,000 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) saw options trading volume of 3,478 contracts, representing approximately 347,800 underlying shares or approximately 43% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 809,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB) saw options trading volume of 2,145 contracts, representing approximately 214,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of KTB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of KTB. Below is a chart showing KTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UBER options, TNDM options, or KTB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.