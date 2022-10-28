Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UBER, TNDM, KTB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 108,901 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 04, 2022, with 6,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 668,000 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) saw options trading volume of 3,478 contracts, representing approximately 347,800 underlying shares or approximately 43% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 809,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB) saw options trading volume of 2,145 contracts, representing approximately 214,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of KTB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of KTB. Below is a chart showing KTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

