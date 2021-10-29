Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UAL, GBT, FSLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 64,920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 12,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: GBT) options are showing a volume of 6,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 633,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of GBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,200 underlying shares of GBT. Below is a chart showing GBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) options are showing a volume of 17,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 2,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,800 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

