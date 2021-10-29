Markets
UAL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UAL, GBT, FSLY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 64,920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 12,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: GBT) options are showing a volume of 6,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 633,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of GBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,200 underlying shares of GBT. Below is a chart showing GBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) options are showing a volume of 17,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 2,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,800 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, GBT options, or FSLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UAL GBT FSLY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular