Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UAL, ADBE, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 82,460 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 10,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 23,704 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 24,534 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 2,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,400 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UAL options, ADBE options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.