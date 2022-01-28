Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UAL, ADBE, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 82,460 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 10,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 23,704 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 24,534 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 2,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,400 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, ADBE options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

