Markets
TXRH

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TXRH, MRNA, WDAY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH), where a total volume of 4,563 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 456,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 3,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,300 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 49,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 4,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 9,356 contracts, representing approximately 935,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 1,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,600 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TXRH options, MRNA options, or WDAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TXRH MRNA WDAY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular