Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TXRH, MRNA, WDAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH), where a total volume of 4,563 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 456,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 3,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,300 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 49,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 4,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 9,356 contracts, representing approximately 935,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 1,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,600 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

