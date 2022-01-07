Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TXN, TMUS, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), where a total of 18,773 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,300 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 20,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,400 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 12,112 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring January 07, 2022, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

