Markets
TXN

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TXN, MPC, HON

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), where a total volume of 24,456 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,000 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) options are showing a volume of 26,395 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,800 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 10,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,700 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TXN options, MPC options, or HON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TXN MPC HON

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular