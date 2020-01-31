Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TXN, MPC, HON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), where a total volume of 24,456 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,000 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) options are showing a volume of 26,395 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,800 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 10,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,700 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

